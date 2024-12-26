Justin Jefferson shares cool post about his Christmas experience

Justin Jefferson is one of the best players in the NFL, but he still gets excited about things like a little kid.

Jefferson on Thursday shared a post on X about how cool it is to have kids ask for his jersey as a Christmas gift.

“Not gonna (sic) lie…for kids to want and receive my jersey has a Christmas gift and seeing how excited they are to get it is one of the best feelings as a professional athlete. Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone,” Jefferson wrote on X.

Not gonna lie…for kids to want and receive my jersey has a Christmas gift and seeing how excited they are to get it is one of the best feelings as a professional athlete🥹Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone❤️🤍 — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) December 26, 2024

Jefferson is only 25 years old, so he’s not too far removed from the days when he was a fan and wanting to wear the jersey of his favorite player, which may be why he can appreciate it.

Jefferson has 92 catches for 1,387 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, which has him in line for a fourth Pro Bowl nod. He has been a star since his first season in the NFL in 2020. He went nuts in 2022 when he had 128 catches for 1,809 yards, both of which led the league.

Between his great play on the field and his Griddy touchdown dance, it’s no surprise that plenty of kids want to wear his jersey. And according to NFLShop.com, Jefferson has the 9th-best selling jersey in the NFL. Many kids around the world must have gotten their wish of receiving a Jefferson jersey for the holidays.