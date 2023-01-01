Justin Jefferson nails ref with helmet on sidelines

Justin Jefferson was having a brutal game for the Minnesota Vikings in the first half of their Week 17 divisional clash against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and his frustration boiled over.

The Vikings star receiver was held without a catch in the first half. After a tipped pass from Kirk Cousins was intercepted by the Packers, Jefferson ripped off his helmet on the sideline. Jefferson then bumped a referee with his helmet as he was preparing to spike it.

#Vikings WR Justin Jefferson ASSAULTED the ref with his helmet 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/PCMn5Dqmza — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 1, 2023

Jefferson bumping the ref with the helmet was unintentional, but he is still lucky he did not receive a penalty or ejection.

Jefferson entered the game with something to prove to Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, who called out the Vikings receiver.

Jefferson also got taunted by Alexander on a previous play.