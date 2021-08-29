Justin Reid absolutely loved serving as Texans’ emergency kicker

The Houston Texans threw a bit of a surprise at everyone in Saturday’s preseason game, allowing safety Justin Reid to serve as an emergency kicker. Reid made the most of the opportunity, and he absolutely raved about it afterward.

Reid was limited to kickoff duty, but he looked completely capable showed off a big leg. Afterwards, he absolutely raved about the experience, calling it a “dream come true.”

“I had the time of my life,” Reid said Saturday, via Jelani Scott of NFL.com. “I’ve been looking forward to this moment for so long. I can’t tell you how excited I was when the coaches said, ‘You’re up this game.’ And I was like, ‘Really, I get one?’ They said, ‘No, you’re up the whole game.’ So I was so excited to be out there. It was a dream come true.”

Reid was a kicker in high school, so this didn’t come out of nowhere. He also didn’t get a chance to attempt an extra point or field goal. It sounds like it doesn’t matter to him — he had a blast anyway. And it turns out the Texans have a decent emergency kicker on their roster.