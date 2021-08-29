 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 28, 2021

Video: Texans safety Justin Reid showed off his leg with huge kickoff

August 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Justin Reid kickoff

Houston Texans safety Justin Reid has been bugging his coaches all training camp long for an opportunity to kick. He got his chance on Saturday.

Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn was held out of the team’s preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That meant Houston let Reid handle the kicking duties. And Reid showed off his leg.

Take a look at this massive boot when he kicked off to start the game:

That was some beautiful form. And he sent it straight to the goal line too.

The Texans didn’t give Reid the opportunity to do what he wanted, which was attempt a field goal or extra point. They lost 23-16 and did not attempt a field goal. They went for two after both of their touchdowns, too.

Reid kicked in high school but not since then. However, he showed he can definitely handle kickoff duties. He also is said to be pretty money from inside 33 yards on field goals. We’d love to see him try it once.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus