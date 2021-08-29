Video: Texans safety Justin Reid showed off his leg with huge kickoff

Houston Texans safety Justin Reid has been bugging his coaches all training camp long for an opportunity to kick. He got his chance on Saturday.

Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn was held out of the team’s preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That meant Houston let Reid handle the kicking duties. And Reid showed off his leg.

Take a look at this massive boot when he kicked off to start the game:

Nothing to see here, just Texans *safety* Justin Reid booming the opening kickoff to the goal line pic.twitter.com/Ira9p65Q0z — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 29, 2021

That was some beautiful form. And he sent it straight to the goal line too.

The Texans didn’t give Reid the opportunity to do what he wanted, which was attempt a field goal or extra point. They lost 23-16 and did not attempt a field goal. They went for two after both of their touchdowns, too.

Reid kicked in high school but not since then. However, he showed he can definitely handle kickoff duties. He also is said to be pretty money from inside 33 yards on field goals. We’d love to see him try it once.