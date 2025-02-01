Justin Tucker facing more sexual misconduct allegations

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been accused of sexual misconduct by three more massage therapists.

Three massage therapists came forward and spoke to Julie Scharper, Brenna Smith and Justin Fenton of the Baltimore Banner to allege that Tucker behaved inappropriately during massages. One woman produced a letter to her bosses at Baltimore luxury spa The QG from 2015, in which she complained that she no longer felt comfortable working with him.

In the letter, the woman alleged that Tucker “made it a point in previous sessions to expose his erect genitals to me,” ran his fingers along her inner thigh, and left behind “a large spot of ejaculation on my bottom sheet” that she discovered after the appointment.

New: Ravens’ Justin Tucker faces new allegations from 3 massage therapists https://t.co/2tA8RLCdGP pic.twitter.com/67NiMz8WoX — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) February 1, 2025

Two other massage therapists who worked at The QG made similar allegations about their experiences with Tucker. A total of nine women have now accused Tucker of sexually inappropriate behavior during massages. One of the three new accusers has retained SBWD Law Firm in Baltimore as their attorney, and the attorneys said they are representing a tenth accuser who has not spoken to the Baltimore Banner.

Tucker has denied the allegations in a previous statement and called them “unequivocally false.”

Tucker just finished his 13th NFL season, all of which have been spent with the Ravens. Though he is coming off an uncharacteristically rough year, he is still regarded as one of the best kickers in league history.