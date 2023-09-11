Kadarius Toney trolls Giants fans over blowout despite his own terrible game

Kadarius Toney is probably the last person in the world who should have been trolling anyone else over a bad game.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver had a nightmare start to the NFL season on Thursday. Toney had just 1 catch for 1 yard on 5 targets in Kansas City’s 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions last week. He dropped several passes, one of which should have been a big gain but resulted in a pick-six for the Lions. He also had a drop on the team’s final possession.

His bad game still didn’t stop Toney from trolling New York Giants fans over the NFC East squad’s horrible 40-0 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Toney commented via Instagram on a post about the Cowboys leading the Giants 26-0 in the first half on Sunday night and said, “Na (sic) Don’t get quiet now.”

Then after the game went final at 40-0, Toney shared that result on his Instagram story.

Kadarius Toney apparently enjoyed the Giants game last night … and he had a few things to say to Giants fans on his Instagram story. 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/u3ahITV9BF — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) September 11, 2023

Toney may have deleted his X account after his brutal game, but he is keeping his Instagram account alive. And he apparently is enjoying throwing it back in the face of the fans of his former team.

Toney was a first-round pick by the Giants in 2021. The team traded him to Kansas City last season to end his tumultuous 1.5 years with them.