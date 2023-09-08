Kadarius Toney makes big social media change after harsh meme treatment

Kadarius Toney had a forgettable start to the season on Thursday night, and it would appear the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is tired of being criticized for it.

Toney had just 1 catch for 1 yard on 5 targets in Kansas City’s 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions. He dropped several passes, one of which should have been a big gain but resulted in a pick-six for the Lions. That ended up being the difference in the game.

As expected, fans went all-out mocking Toney with memes. Toney has since deactivated his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: #Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney has deleted his Twitter-X account. Toney dropped 3 passes last nigh against the #Lions, one resulted in a pick-6. He talked a lot of trash this offseason to #Giants fans, who celebrated his bad game last night…https://t.co/jw0OLRpXSa pic.twitter.com/j7fjqjJQWt — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 8, 2023

The Chiefs traded a third-round conditional draft pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants for Toney last year. They were hopeful he might play a big role in their passing game, which has lacked a reliable wideout since Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

Thus far, the returns on Toney have been negative. Patrick Mahomes provided an optimistic view on his teammate after Thursday night’s loss, but fans have already made up their minds.