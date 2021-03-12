Kansas City Chiefs taking big risk with offensive line

The Kansas City Chiefs will likely be a Super Bowl contender as long as Patrick Mahomes is healthy and in his prime. But they may be testing him next season.

The Chiefs on Thursday released both of their tackles. They cut left tackle Eric Fisher, who is coming off an Achilles tear. They also cut right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who is recovering from back surgery. As if that weren’t enough, they said goodbye to center Austin Reiter as well.

Both tackles are coming off injuries, which helps explain Kansas City’s mentality. Still, Fisher has been a mainstay since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2013. Schwartz hadn’t missed a game prior to last season. Reiter started 12 games last season.

Maybe the Chiefs think they can bring back guard Andrew Wylie and tackle Mike Remmers and be happy with them as anchors. Maybe they think they can find healthier linemen in the draft and free agency who will be better values for the money.

Whatever happens, it seems the Chiefs are taking some risks by overhauling their entire line entering next season. Anyone who watched the Super Bowl knows how much Mahomes was running for his life in the game. The Chiefs shouldn’t exactly be eager to recreate that situation.