Keenan Allen targeted with jokes after his bald spot gets exposed

Footbal fans did not show Keenan Allen any mercy on Thanksgiving when his bald spot was exposed on national television.

The Chicago Bears wide receiver was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct with 3:31 to play in his team’s Thursday matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. The penalty occurred because Allen berated the referees for missing his helmet getting ripped off by Lions linebacker Ben Niemann.

The CBS broadcast showed a replay of the incident. Unfortunately for Allen, the camera angle they used was not exactly flattering for the current state of his hairline.

Keenan Allen furious the world just noticed he was bald. pic.twitter.com/2UrjCt0HmP — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) November 28, 2024

Fans added insult to injury as Allen got clipped with several jokes on social media.

Keenan Allen mad cause the world saw his bald head. That’s what he threw the ball. LOL — Peak Work Archie (@JoshHarris25) November 28, 2024

Please stop sharing this photo of Keenan Allen’s bald spot on the internet. Its disrespectful pic.twitter.com/BGCvdhQiKN — John Christo (@WhitePepperGDF) November 28, 2024

Unsportsmanlike! Allegedly the microphone picked up Allen saying “I can’t believe I’m bald” before whipping the ball towards the official. pic.twitter.com/cOfpjUvbDm — The Drew Lane Show (@DrewLaneShow) November 28, 2024

Exposed Keenan Allen’s bald head on National Tv. THANKSGIVING of all days when you KNOW everybody watching. Boy was LIVID — Lantavious (@LantaviousSneed) November 28, 2024

Bald jokes aside, Allen had a standout game for the Bears in their 23-20 loss to the Lions. The six-time Pro Bowler caught five passes for 73 yards with 2 touchdowns.

Fortunately (or unfortunately) for Allen, the internet later turned its attention to now-fired Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, who got clowned for his boneheaded clock management against the Lions. Even Allen himself managed to pile on Eberflus after the game.