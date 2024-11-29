Keenan Allen made brutally honest comment after Bears’ loss to Lions

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has faced heavy criticism over the way the team lost to the Detroit Lions on Thursday, and a comment Keenan Allen made after the game is not going to help.

The Bears were trailing 23-20 late in the fourth quarter at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., when they completely botched their final drive to lose the game. Caleb Williams threw an incomplete pass as time expired despite Chicago having the ball beyond midfield and a timeout remaining. You can see the entire disastrous sequence here.

Allen, who is one of the Bears’ most experienced veterans, offered a damning quote about the loss. The 32-year-old receiver said he felt he and his teammates did enough to come away with a win in Detroit.

“I feel like we did enough as players to win the game,” Allen told reporters.

Keenan Allen: “I feel like we did enough as players to win the game.” — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) November 28, 2024

If Allen believes the players did enough to win in a losing effort, that can only be interpreted as a shot at the coaching staff.

Eberflus made himself look worse in his postgame press conference. The coach said he thought the Bears handled the late-game situation the right way. Keep in mind that Chicago had a timeout and roughly 30 seconds remaining when Williams was sacked on second down, yet they somehow only got one more play off.

Williams also made an admission about the final play that reflected poorly on Eberflus. If the Bears were already considering firing Eberflus, Thursday’s loss may have sealed the head coach’s fate.