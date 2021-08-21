Keenan Allen has warning for rest of NFL about Justin Herbert

After winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, expectations are higher for Justin Herbert in his second NFL season. One of his receivers thinks the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback is going to be up to the challenge.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen raved about Herbert’s growth as the quarterback enters his second season. Allen said Herbert is a “better ball player” and relayed a story from practice that left Allen extremely impressed.

Caught up with Keenan Allen this week, and when I asked him about Justin Herbert’s Year 2 growth: “He’s a better ball player, if that’s even possible.” Says Herbert was throwing darts in first joint practice with 49ers basically cold, off no real film work. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 21, 2021

There’s no doubt about Herbert’s natural talent. It’s not just Allen who sees it, either: a future Hall of Fame quarterback came away from a visit to Chargers camp totally convinced by Herbert, too.

Herbert’s goals are a bit more modest as he adapts to a new coach in Brandon Staley and whatever system he implements. Even after throwing for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns last season, the buzz around the 23-year-old only seems to be growing.