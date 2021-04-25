Justin Herbert has key goal for second NFL season

Justin Herbert’s rookie season was a success by almost any standard, but the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback isn’t satisfied.

The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year isn’t looking back on his accomplishments, however. Instead, he has set his sights on completely mastering the team’s offense in his second season.

“There’s a lot to improve on,” Herbert told NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti. “I think if I could master the offense, if I could go to the line of scrimmage and have a plan of exactly what we’re going to do. I think I can always work on footwork as well, stepping up in the pocket, getting the ball out quickly. There’s a lot of stuff to cover.”

Herbert’s job is definitely going to be a bit different this year. The Chargers replaced Anthony Lynn with new head coach Brandon Staley. Obviously, he’ll be building around Herbert immediately.

Herbert’s ambition is just what you want to see from a young quarterback. No wonder this analyst is such a big fan.