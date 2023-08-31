Kelly Stafford regrets recent comment about Matthew’s locker room issues

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly made headlines this week with some comments about the Los Angeles Rams quarterback’s inability to connect with teammates, but she wishes in retrospect that she would have kept her mouth shut.

In an interview with Local 4’s Christy McDonald, Kelly Stafford admitted that her comments were “probably the worst thing I’ve done when it comes to him.”

“I spoke on a topic that I think, it’s relatable, to the fact that it’s hard to relate to someone who is ten years younger than you. And I do think that’s entirely true. But I’m not in an NFL locker room, I’m not spending every day with these teammates.

“That was tough. I say all the time, probably not the best if your wife’s name is in the media, if it’s talking about sports. I felt pretty bad last week,” Kelly added. “I put my foot in my mouth pretty good last week.”

Kelly notably does not take back her comments, in which she said that Stafford was struggling to connect with his younger teammates. However, it quickly became a talking point, which probably is not helpful for anyone.

Kelly has never been particularly shy about defending her husband. In this instance, she may have made things a bit awkward in the Rams’ locker room, and she knows it.