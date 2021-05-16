Kelvin Benjamin looking to revive career at new position with Giants

The New York Giants are officially giving Kelvin Benjamin a chance to prove he can still play in the NFL, but the former wide receiver will be lining up at a new spot on the field.

Benjamin has agreed to a deal with the Giants, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The plan is for Benjamin to play tight end.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman drafted Benjamin in the first round with the Carolina Panthers back in 2014. The former Florida State star had over 1,000 yards receiving as a rookie, but he tore his ACL in training camp the following year. Benjamin was plagued by weight and work ethic concerns after that. He also had some spats with teammates.

Benjamin is only 30, but he has not played in the NFL since 2018. He will face an uphill battle to make the Giants’ roster.