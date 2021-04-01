Ex-Patriots WR Kenbrell Thompkins charged with identity theft in fraud scheme

Former NFL wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins saw his career fizzle out after just three seasons in the league, and prosecutors say he has resorted to obtaining money illegally in his post-playing days.

Federal prosecutors announced on Wednesday that Thompkins has been charged with access device fraud and aggravated identity theft after he reportedly used the identities of others to obtain unemployment benefits. Thompkins is said to have used the stolen identities of several Florida residents to obtain roughly $300,000 in benefits from the state of California.

Thompkins was one of several people named in indictments released in South Florida as part of an investigation into fraud related to the CARES Act. Investigators say the 32-year-old used stolen identities to get the California government to send debit cards loaded with unemployment benefits to his address in Miami, according to Nik Decosta-Klipa of Boston.com. Thompkins then allegedly used the debit cards to withdraw $230,000 from Aug. 16 through Sept. 23, 2020.

Thompkins was seen on surveillance cameras using the debit cards at several Bank of America locations. That led to a search warrant being executed at his home, where the names and social security numbers of at least three identity theft victims were found.

After going undrafted in 2013, Thompkins signed with the Patriots and showed some signs of promise. He caught 53 passes and four touchdowns in 26 games with New England. Thompkins was cut midway through the 2014 season and then spent time with the then-Oakland Raiders and New York Jets. He has not played in the NFL since 2015.