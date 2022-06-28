Kenny Pickett addresses concerns about him wearing two gloves

Kenny Pickett wore a glove on his throwing hand for much of his college career at Pitt, and he is planning to stick with the approach in the NFL. The reason he chooses to wear two gloves is pretty straightforward.

During a Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Pickett revealed that he decided to continue wearing a glove on his right hand after a win over UNC. Pickett mentioned how McAfee called the game as an analyst for ESPN.

"After that UNC game that you called I stuck with the gloves.. it just feels more comfortable & I feel great throwing the ball" ~@kennypickett10#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/cH8KeYnbM0 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 28, 2022

“I did it once my sophomore year, but really after that North Carolina game you called. I stuck with it after that game,” Pickett said. “(Offensive coordinator) Mark Whipple was like, ‘You know, it doesn’t have to be cold to rock the gloves.’ So I wore them from then on out. It worked out well that game. It just kind of felt more comfortable. I stuck with it and I feel great throwing the ball in the NFL, too.”

McAfee mentioned how Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner and many other great quarterbacks often wore a glove on their throwing hand. With Pickett, of course, many people believe he needs help gripping the ball because he has significantly smaller hands than most NFL quarterbacks.

One former All-Pro was recently critical of Pickett for wearing two gloves. At the end of the day, Pickett’s performance is all that will matter. When he eventually gets a chance to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they won’t care if he wears three gloves on his throwing hand as long as the results are good.