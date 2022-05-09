Richard Sherman throws some shade at Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett was the first quarterback taken this year in what was considered a particularly weak class at the position. There are plenty of question marks surrounding the former Pitt star, and Richard Sherman seems to think at least one of them is legitimate.

During the latest episode of his podcast, Sherman expressed doubt over whether the Pittsburgh Steelers made a smart choice taking Pickett with the 20th overall pick.

“Do I think he’s the quarterback of the future? I don’t know,” Sherman said, as transcribed by Dave Bryan of Steelers Depot. “It’s hard for me to trust a quarterback who wears gloves all the time. It’s just different. It’s just different. I just, I have a hard time with it. But he slings it. He’s effective and we’ll see how effective he is in Pittsburgh. They do a great job developing guys.”

Pickett was a five-year player at Pitt. He has more experience than any other QB who was drafted. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recently indicated that Pickett has a chance to be the Week 1 starter, so he obviously thinks highly of the rookie.

One of the big concerns about Pickett is his hand size. He fumbled 26 times in college, and some feel that is not a coincidence. He probably wears two gloves to help him grip the ball better. If it works, the Steelers will want him to stick with it. Sherman obviously feels it is a bad sign.