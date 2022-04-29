Kenny Pickett has must-see reaction to being drafted by Steelers

Kenny Pickett was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday and had an incredible reaction to the development.

The Steelers are in need of a franchise quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger retired. They brought in Mitchell Trubisky to compete with Mason Rudolph, but their pursuit of a franchise QB didn’t end there.

The team used the No. 20 overall pick on Pickett, who started for nearby Pittsburgh in college.

Pickett’s reaction to being picked was awesome. Take a look:

Kenny Pickett is a Pittsburgh Steeler The moment he gets the call and finds out he’s being selected with the 20th overall pick in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Zk38Gi2Ey9 — Johnny McGonigal (@jmcgonigal9) April 29, 2022

Those who were part of Pickett’s draft party loved the selection as well.

Kenny Pickett’s #NFLDraft party reaction to the announcement that he’s a Pittsburgh Steeler pic.twitter.com/HTnZXDBnGb — Johnny McGonigal (@jmcgonigal9) April 29, 2022

Pickett is from Oakhurst, N.J. and was a four-year starter at Pitt. He didn’t break out until his senior year, when he passed for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Now he will be trying to claim the starting quarterback job in the same city where he starred as a college quarterback.

How often do these hometown stories work out? Pickett and the Steelers are hoping it works like a storybook.