Kenny Pickett seemed to snub Steelers with his goodbye post

There have been numerous signs that Kenny Pickett was unhappy with the Pittsburgh Steelers before they traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles last week, and his social media activity might be another.

Like many other athletes do after they are traded, Pickett took to social on Sunday to bid farewell to his former team and thank them — or did he? Pickett wrote on Instagram that he is grateful “for all of the amazing people I was fortunate enough to cross paths with” since he enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh as a freshman in 2017. The quarterback did not specifically mention the Steelers organization, however.

“Thank you, Pittsburgh! I came to this city 7 years ago and my life changed forever. Grateful for all of the amazing people I was fortunate enough to cross paths with, and for all of those who supported me along the way. I made life-long friendships and relationships that I will always cherish. Now, I am honored and excited for the next opportunity in my career – being able to play for the team that helped me find my love for the game as a kid. Go Birds!!” Pickett wrote.

After Pickett was traded to the Eagles on Friday, reports suggested the Steelers only made the move because the former first-round pick reacted poorly to the team’s decision to sign Russell Wilson. Another report claimed Pickett canceled an out-of-town workout he had previously scheduled with Steelers wide receivers.

If not for those reports, it might sound like a stretch to say Pickett snubbed the Steelers in his farewell message. But when you add in the issues he supposedly had with the team late last season, all of the signs start to add up.

Even if he did not intentionally leave the Steelers out, Pickett probably is not going to look back fondly on his time with the team.