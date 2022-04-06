Mitch Trubisky already acting like Steelers’ starting QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers probably will not name a starting quarterback until well into the offseason, but Mitch Trubisky is already trying to prove to head coach Mike Tomlin that he is ready to fill that role.

Trubisky is planning to host some Steelers skill position players and the other quarterbacks on the roster at his home in Florida this weekend, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network. The former No. 2 overall pick wants to get a head start on working out and building relationships with his new teammates.

Remember Mitch Trubisky talking about coming into Pittsburgh and leading right away? He’s having the #Steelers pass-catchers and the other QBs (Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins) down to his FL home this weekend to throw and hang out. I’m told RB Najee Harris is going too. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) April 5, 2022

The structure of Trubisky’s contract with the Steelers makes it clear he will have a real chance at landing the starting job. That said, Tomlin has also spoken highly of Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins, and both have experience in Pittsburgh’s system. That gives them an advantage over Trubisky, which is probably why Trubisky is looking to get a jump on the offseason.

The Steelers have met with several top QB prospects ahead of the draft. There is one in particular that they seem to be high on. They will probably draft a quarterback at some point, but it’s highly unlikely they will start a rookie in Week 1. By all indications, the starting job is Trubisky’s to lose.

Photo: Sep 29, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports