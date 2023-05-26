Kenny Pickett has car stolen during radio interview

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had his car stolen at a rather unexpected time this week.

Pickett’s 2023 Genesis SUV was stolen while he was doing a radio interview with 93.7 The Fan at Bowser Chevrolet in the Pittsburgh suburb of Monroeville, according to Nick Farabaugh of Steelers Now. The car was later recovered by police and an arrest was made after the suspect was spotted on security footage and the plates on his personal vehicle were run by authorities. The suspect, 60-year-old Christopher Carter, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Pickett’s playbook was in the car at the time of the theft, according to Taylor Hall of WPXI, but was recovered along with the vehicle.

Fortunately for Pickett, the situation appears to have been dealt with quickly. The missing playbook could have been a big issue, as other players could attest to, but all is well now.

Pickett enters his second NFL season as the Steelers’ starting quarterback after throwing for 2,404 yards with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games last year.