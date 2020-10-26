Hayden Hurst had team iPad stolen from car after Sunday’s game

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst lost some valuable stuff after Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions, including a team iPad.

Atlanta police say Hurst had a book bag stolen from the passenger seat of his car on Sunday, according to TMZ Sports. The bag contained a number of valuable items, most notably a “new model” Falcons iPad.

Hurst tweeted a picture of his shattered passenger window on Sunday.

Welcome to Atlanta! Sick thanks!!! pic.twitter.com/wYUAneOzx5 — Hayden Hurst (@haydenrhurst) October 25, 2020

Hurst’s vehicle had been parked at his sister’s house. Police say security camera footage captured the robbery, and fingerprints have been retrieved from the car.

There’s precedent for team-issued iPads getting stolen. They often contain the team’s playbook and other confidential information, but teams can typically clear them remotely to ensure the data doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

Hurst, meanwhile, has had some very bad luck with legal issues this year. Hopefully his stolen items can be recovered quickly and that will be the end of it.