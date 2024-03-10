 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, March 10, 2024

Bears agree to sign former All-Pro DB

March 10, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Bears helmet on the field

Sep 28, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Chicago Bears helmet on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are hard at work bolstering their secondary for the 2024 season.

The Bears on Sunday agreed to a two-year contract with safety Kevin Byard, according to multiple reports. Byard split last season between the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Byard’s two-year deal will be worth a base $15 million.

The move does not come as a total shock, as Byard took an official visit to Chicago earlier in the week.

A two-time All-Pro with the Titans, Byard figures to be a key part of the Chicago secondary. The Eagles chose to move on from him last week in a salary cap move after trading for him during the season last year. He tallied 122 total tackles with Tennessee and Philadelphia last season.

The Bears have already agreed to a long-term contract extension with cornerback Jaylon Johnson this offseason, so they are clearly prioritizing strength in the secondary. Byard should only help in that mission, and will be penciled in as a starter alongside Jaquan Brisker.

Article Tags

Chicago BearsKevin Byard
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus