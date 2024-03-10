Bears agree to sign former All-Pro DB

The Chicago Bears are hard at work bolstering their secondary for the 2024 season.

The Bears on Sunday agreed to a two-year contract with safety Kevin Byard, according to multiple reports. Byard split last season between the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Byard’s two-year deal will be worth a base $15 million.

The move does not come as a total shock, as Byard took an official visit to Chicago earlier in the week.

A two-time All-Pro with the Titans, Byard figures to be a key part of the Chicago secondary. The Eagles chose to move on from him last week in a salary cap move after trading for him during the season last year. He tallied 122 total tackles with Tennessee and Philadelphia last season.

The Bears have already agreed to a long-term contract extension with cornerback Jaylon Johnson this offseason, so they are clearly prioritizing strength in the secondary. Byard should only help in that mission, and will be penciled in as a starter alongside Jaquan Brisker.