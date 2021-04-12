This actor will somehow play Sean Payton in upcoming movie about Saints

An upcoming Netflix movie is going to give a glimpse into the life of Sean Payton at and around the time he was suspended over the Bountygate scandal, and you will never guess which actor is going to play the New Orleans Saints head coach. No, seriously, if we didn’t tell you, you’d never guess.

Peter King revealed in his latest NBC Sports column that Kevin James will play the role of Payton in the film. That’s right, the man some of you may know as the “King of Queens” or “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” will be strapping on a headset and doing his best to look like an NFL head coach.

The movie, entitled “Home Team,” is being produced by Adam Sandler’s film company Happy Madison Productions. The plot line begins in 2012 when Payton was suspended for an entire year for his alleged role in the Saints’ bounty scandal. Payton served as the offensive coordinator for his son’s high school Liberty Christian in Argyle, Texas, after the suspension, which will also be covered in the film.

Payton knows about this, too. King says he recently read the script and made some corrections to it. Filming will begin this year.

We know from the way he has responded to trolls in the past that Payton has a sense of humor. It’s unclear if “Home Team” will be a comedy or if James will play a more serious role, but the casting for the movie certainly has our attention.