Kevin Stefanski makes clear statement on Browns’ RB situation

September 20, 2023
by Grey Papke
Kevin Stefanski in a headset

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio, at FirstEnergy Stadium. Photo Credit: PHIL MASTURZO / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cleveland Browns made a notable addition at running back Wednesday following Nick Chubb’s season-ending injury, but that apparently will not change things as far as the depth chart goes.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski made clear Wednesday that the Browns view Jerome Ford as their starting running back, even after adding Kareem Hunt as a free agent. Stefanski described Ford as the Browns’ “lead back” and said Hunt was brought in to help out.

In theory, Hunt should not need much time to get up to speed for a big role. He has been with the Browns for the last four seasons, so he knows the offense. It would simply be a question of getting him back up to game speed. One might assume that Stefanski is giving Hunt time to settle in, but Ford was solid in relief of Chubb on Monday, so maybe he really wants to give the second-year back an opportunity to make the role his own. It is also possible that the Browns are not sure Hunt can handle a big workload.

Hunt appeared in all 17 games for Cleveland in 2022, carrying the ball 123 times for 468 yards and three touchdowns. The Browns have never really leaned on him as a lead back, but that was largely down to Chubb’s dominance.

Cleveland BrownsJerome FordKareem HuntKevin Stefanski
