Kevin Stefanski had cool gesture for Nick Chubb after Browns win

The Cleveland Browns convincingly won their first game on Sunday since Nick Chubb’s season-ending injury, but the star running back was definitely not forgotten.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed Monday that he drove out to Chubb’s house to personally deliver a game ball to the running back following Cleveland’s 27-3 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Kevin Stefanski drove the game ball out to Nick Chubb and hand-delivered it — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 25, 2023

This is certainly the sort of thing that would endear a player to their coach. Chubb surely appreciated the gesture, especially considering how much his injury could alter the course of Cleveland’s season.

Chubb actually got some fairly good news regarding his injury during the week. Though he will still miss the 2023 season, his prognosis appears good, and the win and subsequent game ball will just be icing on the cake.