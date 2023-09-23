Shocking news on Nick Chubb’s knee injury emerges

The Cleveland Browns appear to be getting some almost miraculous news on Nick Chubb’s injury.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that the Browns star running back Chubb is believed to have only suffered a torn MCL. Schefter adds that Chubb’s projected pre-surgery recovery timeline is just six-to-eight months.

This was echoed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who reports that Chubb’s prognosis is “far more optimistic” than originally thought. Rapoport notes that there is still some damage to Chubb’s ACL (on top of the MCL tear). However, it is reportedly “not a given” that the ACL will need to be fully repaired and that regardless there is a “realistic chance” for Chubb to be ready for the 2024 season.

That is a major shocker on the Chubb front and in the best possible way. The injury that he suffered on “Monday Night Football” less than a week ago was extremely gruesome and looked like it had the potential to threaten Chubb’s NFL career. Adding to the concern was that Chubb already suffered another major injury to the exact same knee while in college at Georgia in 2015.

Just a few days ago, there were reports that the four-time Pro Bowler Chubb might even need multiple separate surgeries done on his knee. But a clearer prognosis has emerged, and it is one that is nothing short of spectacular for Chubb, the Browns, and their fans.