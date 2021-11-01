Kevin Stefanski criticizes himself over Odell Beckham struggles

Odell Beckham Jr. remains largely anonymous in the Cleveland Browns’ offense. Who is at fault for that is a matter of debate, but coach Kevin Stefanski is pointing the finger firmly at himself.

Stefanski said Monday that he failed to put Beckham in position to make plays in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Beckham was targeted just once by quarterback Baker Mayfield, and he came away with just one six-yard reception.

“I would tell you first and foremost, I need to do a better job. I really do,” Stefanski said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “I need to make sure that I put him in position to make some plays, and I did not do a good enough job certainly yesterday.”

Stefanski may bear some responsibility, and it’s his job to take the blame in some sense. One star wide receiver would probably agree with Stefanski’s assessment.

On the other hand, this isn’t a new problem. After all, Beckham was targeted eight times in Week 6 and six more times in Week 7, but came away without a touchdown in both games. Even though Beckham and Mayfield have worked on their chemistry, it just hasn’t clicked at any point. There may be nothing Stefanski can do to change that.

