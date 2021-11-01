Legendary receiver thinks Browns are misusing Odell Beckham

Odell Beckham Jr. looks absolutely invisible right now for the Cleveland Browns, and one legendary receiver is sounding off on his plight.

Retired former All-Pro Chad Johnson tweeted on Sunday about Beckham and the Browns after the team’s Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“As a fan of the game & a complete understanding on the importance of coaches taking advantage of their best players strengths to give the team its best chance to compete & win there’s no reason Odell should have 1 catch no matter the f–king circumstances,” said Johnson.

The star receiver Beckham pulled down his lone target of the day on Sunday for a six-yard reception. It was the fewest yards and catches that he had ever recorded in a full game during his eight-season NFL career. Beckham is still without a touchdown catch or a 100-yard receiving game on the season. He also now has four games with two or fewer receptions.

The three-time Pro Bowler has yet to recapture his form ever since the ACL tear that he suffered last season. Beckham has been trying different ways to improve his chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield. But it appears to many, including Johnson, that the Browns are simply not putting Beckham in a position to succeed right now.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0