Odds listed for who will replace Shannon Sharpe on ‘Undisputed’
Shannon Sharpe will be leaving FS1 show “Undisputed” after the NBA Finals end, which means Skip Bayless will need a new co-host.
After opposing Stephen A. Smith on “First Take” for several years, Bayless left for FOX in 2016 and was paired with Sharpe. But Sharpe has decided to leave, creating a vacancy across from the opinionated host.
Bovada has listed odds for whom they think might get the gig across from Bayless. The list includes several current or former meedia personalities, as well as numerous former athletes.
Here is the list:
Sean Salisbury +130
Kendrick Perkins +600
Chris “Mad Dog” Russo +700
Nick Wright +700
Scottie Pippen +800
Chad Johnson +900
Brian Dawkins +900
Ray Lewis +900
Marcellus Wiley +900
Tom Brady +1500
Whatever happens, FOX Sports may have some tryouts to see who meshes best with Skip. It’s not easy to hang with Bayless, but FS1 will do its best to see who can hold their own.
Chad Johnson sure would be a fun personality across from Bayless. They might want to consider throwing Gilbert Arenas into the mix too. The problem is they need to find someone who is versed enough to talk about all sports.