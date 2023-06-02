Odds listed for who will replace Shannon Sharpe on ‘Undisputed’

Shannon Sharpe will be leaving FS1 show “Undisputed” after the NBA Finals end, which means Skip Bayless will need a new co-host.

After opposing Stephen A. Smith on “First Take” for several years, Bayless left for FOX in 2016 and was paired with Sharpe. But Sharpe has decided to leave, creating a vacancy across from the opinionated host.

Bovada has listed odds for whom they think might get the gig across from Bayless. The list includes several current or former meedia personalities, as well as numerous former athletes.

Here is the list:

Sean Salisbury +130

Kendrick Perkins +600

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo +700

Nick Wright +700

Scottie Pippen +800

Chad Johnson +900

Brian Dawkins +900

Ray Lewis +900

Marcellus Wiley +900

Tom Brady +1500

Whatever happens, FOX Sports may have some tryouts to see who meshes best with Skip. It’s not easy to hang with Bayless, but FS1 will do its best to see who can hold their own.

Chad Johnson sure would be a fun personality across from Bayless. They might want to consider throwing Gilbert Arenas into the mix too. The problem is they need to find someone who is versed enough to talk about all sports.