 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 26, 2021

Khalil Mack leaves game with foot injury

September 26, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Khalil Mack

The Chicago Bears lost their most important defensive player early in Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, as Khalil Mack suffered an injury.

Mack went to the locker room accompanied by trainers in the second quarter. The Bears announced that he was questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Mack has one sack through two-plus games this season after having nine a year ago.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus