Khalil Mack leaves game with foot injury

The Chicago Bears lost their most important defensive player early in Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, as Khalil Mack suffered an injury.

Mack went to the locker room accompanied by trainers in the second quarter. The Bears announced that he was questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Bears star Khalil Mack is headed to the locker room and questionable to return with a foot injury. pic.twitter.com/rtL49e56jd — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 26, 2021

Mack has one sack through two-plus games this season after having nine a year ago.