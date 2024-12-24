Kirk Cousins situation could have surprising outcome?

The Atlanta Falcons are likely to move on from Kirk Cousins in the very near future, but there is reportedly a chance they could get something in return for the veteran quarterback.

Cousins was benched in Week 16 in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr. That likely signals the end of Cousins’ tenure with the Falcons, as many believe the 36-year-old will be cut after the season. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, there might be a trade market for Cousins.

Executives and coaches around the NFL told Howe that they believe the Falcons could get a late-round draft pick in return for Cousins. Atlanta would likely have to eat some of Cousins’ $27.5 million guaranteed salary for 2025, however.

“He would have a market,” one executive told Howe. “However, the contract is what will hold it back. The compensation would depend on how much Atlanta would eat or if he would rework the contract.”

A split between Cousins and the Falcons is viewed as inevitable, though one report over the weekend claimed that is not a certainty.

Cousins signed a fully guaranteed 4-year, $180 million contract with Atlanta during the offseason. He was solid for a while as the team’s starting quarterback, but he threw just one touchdown pass compared to 9 interceptions over his last five starts. That inspired the Falcons to give Penix a shot, and the former Washington star led the team to a 34-7 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.