AFC team emerges as favorite if Kirk Cousins leaves Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings want to keep Kirk Cousins as their starting quarterback. But one conference rival appears to be waiting in the wings if Cousins looks elsewhere.

While the Vikings are still considered the favorites to secure Cousins’ services for next season and beyond, the Atlanta Falcons seem to be a contender for the 35-year-old QB.

A Pro Football Talk segment on Friday included likely landing spots for Cousins based on DraftKings sportsbook odds. Minnesota remained the odds-on favorite for Cousins with -200 odds. The Falcons weren’t too far behind as a +300 to land the 4-time Pro Bowler.

Third on the list were the Washington Commanders with +500 odds. Cousins spent six seasons in Washington after the team drafted him in 2012.

Following the Commanders were the Tennessee Titans (+1200), New England Patriots (+1200), and Pittsburgh Steelers (+1600).

Cousins could be exactly what the Falcons need to stabilize their QB position since the departure of Matt Ryan two seasons ago.

Atlanta has a ton of young talent on offense. Guys like running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London, and tight end Kyle Pitts could benefit greatly from an experience veteran at QB like Cousins.

A quick look at Kirk Cousins in the 🅰️ The Falcons would have a top __ offense with Kirk. https://t.co/NrgAHyKqzs pic.twitter.com/GgaV58evgJ — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) February 17, 2024

Cousins does have arguably the best young pass-catcher with him already in Minnesota. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been one of the most productive at his position ever since he teamed up with Cousin in 2020. Jefferson has also made it clear while negotiating his next contract with the Vikings — he wants Cousins back.