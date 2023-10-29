 Skip to main content
Kirk Cousins suffers non-contact injury against Packers

October 29, 2023
by Grey Papke
Kirk Cousins injury

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a very worrying injury in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Cousins suffered a non-contact injury while dropping back to pass. He was in obvious pain immediately as he hobbled to the bench, unable to put any weight on his right leg. The Vikings characterized it as an ankle injury and ruled him out immediately. He was replaced by rookie Jaren Hall.

A closer replay view showed an apparent pop near Cousins’ calf, which could be a sign of a significant injury.

The Vikings were ahead at the time of Cousins’ injury, and seemed to be on the right track with two consecutive wins going into Sunday’s game. Any long-term injury to their quarterback could change that equation, especially with the team already considering trading some key pieces.

Kirk Cousins
