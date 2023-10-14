 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 14, 2023

Report: Kirk Cousins unlikely to be traded by Vikings

October 14, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Kirk Cousins drops back to pass

Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) sets to throw a pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

There has been some speculation that the Minnesota Vikings could consider trading Kirk Cousins, but it doesn’t sound like that will be happening.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Cousins is expected to remain with the Vikings and not be dealt ahead of the October 31 deadline. Cousins has a no-trade clause and could block any trade. He was asked during the week whether he would be open to waiving the clause and outright dismissed the question.

Schefter says that neither Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell nor Cousins would want a trade. Though Schefter says that Cousins is expected to remain with the Vikings, the reporter did caution that if a contending team loses its quarterback prior to the trade deadline, things could change.

Cousins is on a one-year deal and making $35 million this season.

Though they went 13-4 and won the NFC North last season, the Vikings have begun this season 1-4. Cousins has passed for 1,498 yards, 13 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in five games. Minnesota’s offense has taken a hit with star receiver Justin Jefferson out due to a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out for 4-6 more games.

The Vikings are set to visit the 1-4 Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Article Tags

Kirk Cousins
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus