Report: Kirk Cousins unlikely to be traded by Vikings

There has been some speculation that the Minnesota Vikings could consider trading Kirk Cousins, but it doesn’t sound like that will be happening.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Cousins is expected to remain with the Vikings and not be dealt ahead of the October 31 deadline. Cousins has a no-trade clause and could block any trade. He was asked during the week whether he would be open to waiving the clause and outright dismissed the question.

Schefter says that neither Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell nor Cousins would want a trade. Though Schefter says that Cousins is expected to remain with the Vikings, the reporter did caution that if a contending team loses its quarterback prior to the trade deadline, things could change.

Cousins is on a one-year deal and making $35 million this season.

Though they went 13-4 and won the NFC North last season, the Vikings have begun this season 1-4. Cousins has passed for 1,498 yards, 13 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in five games. Minnesota’s offense has taken a hit with star receiver Justin Jefferson out due to a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out for 4-6 more games.

The Vikings are set to visit the 1-4 Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.