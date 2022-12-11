Kirk Cousins, Vikings players loved ‘Lil Kirko’ fan in chains

Minnesota Vikings players are loving the young Kirk Cousins look-alike fan who attended the team’s recent games.

Cousins went viral after leading his Vikings to a win over his former team Washington in Week 9. Cousins was seen dancing shirtless on the team plane, with a bunch of chains around his neck.

People loved the video, which led to a young immitator.

A young boy named Lincoln Gustafson traveled with his parents from Iowa to attend the Vikings’ 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving night in Week 12. Gustafson was shirtless and wearing chains around his neck, just like “Kirko Chainz.”

Lincoln was shown on the video board multiple times during the game, and Cousins even commented on it during his postgame press conference.

“The young kid in the stands who was shirtless, that was just tremendous,” Cousins said. “We may have to hire him as a team mascot. That was awesome. We had a TV timeout and the guys in the huddle are just loving it. We may have to come up with a name for him, get him some tickets, bring him back.”

.@KirkCousins8 said bring him back, so you know we had to bring him back. pic.twitter.com/PgfEwYO6wP — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 2, 2022

Sure enough, the Vikings brought him back. They gave tickets to Gustafson’s family to attend the Week 13 win over the Jets.

Here he was a week later, when he was nicknamed “Lil Kirko.”

Gustafson was even interviewed by CBS’ Evan Washburn during the game.

Lil Kirk 😂@EvanWashburn talks to 8 year old Lincoln Gustafson on his birthday! pic.twitter.com/ikSSPvVPvM — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 4, 2022

“It was really cool. He was super nice,” Gustafson said of talking with Cousins.

The Vikings are 2-0 in games attended by Gustafson. They might have to keep giving him tickets for the rest of the season.