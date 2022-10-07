KJ Hamler offers blunt remark about Russell Wilson’s huge mistake

Russell Wilson cost the Denver Broncos a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night by missing a wide-open KJ Hamler, and the receiver did not exactly defend his teammate after the game.

The Broncos were trailing 12-9 and had a 4th-and-1 with 2:38 left in overtime. Rather than kick a field goal to tie, head coach Nathaniel Hackett decided to play for the win. Wilson threw a pass in the end zone that was broken up by Stephon Gilmore. Had Wilson looked Hamler’s way, the Broncos would have had an easy-game winning touchdown.

The Broncos had a man open on the 4th and 1 play at the end of the game, but Russ didn't see him. pic.twitter.com/8N0CXfXFkq — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 7, 2022

James Palmer of NFL Network asked Hamler about the play. The 23-year-old had a very blunt response.

#broncos WR K.J. Hamler to me on the final play of the game. “I could have walked in.” — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 7, 2022

He’s not wrong.

Hamler did very little to hide his frustration after Wilson missed him. He was also seen smashing his helmet on the field following Denver’s loss (video here).

Many have questioned Hackett’s decision to throw the ball on 4th-and-1. Richard Sherman had a case of PTSD when watching the play. The bottom line is the play would have worked if Wilson made the proper read. Hamler and everyone else in the Broncos’ locker room knows that.