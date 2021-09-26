Kliff Kingsbury’s horrific field goal decision burns Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals attempted what would have been the longest field goal in football history on Sunday, and the end result was a touchdown for the other team.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury for some reason had kicker Matt Prater attempt a 68-yard field goal with seconds left in first half. The kick came up short, as expected. The Jacksonville Jaguars had their kick returner, Jamal Agnew, waiting in the back of the end zone in anticipation of the kick not reaching the goal posts. That’s exactly what happened.

Agnew then broke a tackle and got a couple of great blocks en route to the end zone.

A 68-YARD FG ATTEMPT TURNS INTO A 109-YARD RETURN TD. MAYHEM IN JACKSONVILLE. : #AZvsJAX on FOX

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/XrYPXpMiF1 — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021

What was Kingsbury thinking? There was no way Prater was going to make that kick, leaving two possible outcomes — a missed field goal before the half or a free touchdown for the Jags. That was just an abysmal decision from the Cardinals coach.