Kliff Kingsbury shares surprising detail about JJ Watt retirement

JJ Watt surprised a lot of fans when he announced this week that he will retire at the end of the season, and Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he found out the same way everyone else did.

Kingsbury told reporters on Wednesday that he had “no idea” Watt was planning to retire.

“I’m happy for him,” Kingsbury said. “It seems like he’s in a really good place. We had no idea that was coming, but what a tremendous player and person.”

Kliff Kingsbury says he didn’t know J.J. Watt was going to announce his retirement on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/PW68c3e2ay — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) December 28, 2022

Some have unfairly taken that to mean Kingsbury is out of touch and does not know what is going on in his own locker room. In reality, Watt probably kept the news to himself because he did not want it leaking out. If you remember, he was upset earlier this season when someone shared with the media that he dealt with a frightening health scare.

Watt, 33, was scheduled to become a free agent after the season. He has 9.5 sacks in 14 games this season, so the Cardinals probably would have wanted him back. If Kingsbury remains Arizona’s head coach, finding a way to help replace Watt’s production will be one of his many offseason tasks.