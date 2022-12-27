JJ Watt makes big announcement about his future

JJ Watt has had a great bounce-back season with the Arizona Cardinals this year, and we now know that it will be the star defensive end’s last one.

Watt announced on social media Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the season. He shared two photos of his family from Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which Watt said was his “last ever NFL home game.”

Koa’s first ever NFL game.

My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure. pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 27, 2022

“My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure,” Watt wrote.

Watt has been very productive this season. He has 9.5 sacks in 14 games, which is his highest sack total since he had 16 back in 2018.

While he is clearly still capable of playing at a high level, Watt has suffered numerous significant injuries during the second half of his career. He was limited to just seven games last season with a shoulder injury. The 33-year-old also dealt with a frightening health scare earlier this year.

Watt and his wife Kealia welcomed their first child back in October.

Watt was an unstoppable force during his prime and is a shoe-in for the Hall of Fame. He has been named to the Pro Bowl five times, was a First-Team All-Pro five times and won three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.