Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with AFC team

Kliff Kingsbury appears ready and willing to work on an NFL staff in 2023, as he has spoken to a second team about such a role.

The former Arizona Cardinals coach spoke to the Baltimore Ravens about a potential staff role, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. However, the two sides did not find a fit, so there will be no agreement at present.

I'm told Kliff Kingsbury had conversations Sunday with the #Ravens about potentially joining their staff. However, those talks did not produce an imminent fit on timing and other factors at this specific time, per league source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 13, 2023

The Ravens do have a vacancy at offensive coordinator. If Kingsbury is not being lined up for that, it is tough to see where he fits in, though it is an interesting theoretical landing spot.

Kingsbury was fired by the Cardinals at the end of a disappointing 2022 season, and initially seemed eager to get away from coaching for the time being. However, this is the second team he has met with recently, suggesting he is looking around for opportunities.