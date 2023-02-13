 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, February 13, 2023

Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with AFC team

February 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Kliff Kingsbury during a game

Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury takes the field before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK

Kliff Kingsbury appears ready and willing to work on an NFL staff in 2023, as he has spoken to a second team about such a role.

The former Arizona Cardinals coach spoke to the Baltimore Ravens about a potential staff role, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. However, the two sides did not find a fit, so there will be no agreement at present.

The Ravens do have a vacancy at offensive coordinator. If Kingsbury is not being lined up for that, it is tough to see where he fits in, though it is an interesting theoretical landing spot.

Kingsbury was fired by the Cardinals at the end of a disappointing 2022 season, and initially seemed eager to get away from coaching for the time being. However, this is the second team he has met with recently, suggesting he is looking around for opportunities.

Article Tags

Baltimore RavensKliff Kingsbury
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus