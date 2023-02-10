Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job

Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however.

Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head coach DeMeco Ryans’ staff, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports.

Ryans already hired former Arizona Cardinals linebackers coach Matt Burke as his defensive coordinator, but he is looking for someone to run the offense. Although things ended poorly for him in Arizona, Kingsbury is still respected around the NFL for being a great offensive mind, which is how he landed the Cardinals job in the first place.

Kingsbury, 43, reportedly had multiple teams reach out to him after he was fired. He had supposedly purchased a one-way ticket to Thailand at the time and expressed no interest in getting back to work. Perhaps the time away was all he needed to recharge his batteries.