Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers?

Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has interest from NFL teams, but that interest apparently is not reciprocated.

FOX Sports reporter Peter Schrager reported Saturday that Kingsbury has been contacted by “multiple teams” about becoming an offensive coordinator after the Cardinals fired him on Monday. Kingsbury, however, has made it clear he is not interested.

According to Schrager, Kingsbury bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and has respectfully told interested teams that he does not want to be considered for the position.

That is about as firm of a “no” as you’re going to get from a coaching candidate. It essentially suggests that Kingsbury will not be coaching anywhere in 2023, at least for the moment.

Kingsbury still has plenty of respect within the NFL as an offensive mind, even though things ended pretty badly for him in Arizona. He may simply prefer to wait for another head coaching opportunity, or he might just be burned out and in need of some time off before he considers a role of any sort.