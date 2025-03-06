Kurt Warner has huge praise for surprising NFL Draft QB

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner is particularly excited about a surprising NFL Draft prospect.

Warner singled out Ohio State’s Will Howard as the best NFL Draft quarterback he has seen on tape. According to Warner, Howard posted the best four-game stretch” he has seen from anyone in the draft, demonstrated a number of NFL-worthy skills.

“Been watching the last 4 games for top NFL Draft QBs & Will Howard had the BEST 4 game stretch of any QB I’ve watched so far – and it really wasn’t even that close!!” Warner wrote on X Thursday. “Great throws, consistent accuracy, downfield throws, good reads, multiple concepts, etc…”

Warner’s praise is interesting, as Howard has not received a significant amount of positive pre-draft buzz. If anything, the process has hurt him, as his NFL Combine video was not encouraging, to say the least.

It’s not the NFL Combine film that Warner is paying attention to, though. Whatever his shortcomings, Howard threw for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns while leading Ohio State to a national title. Some of that certainly may have been down to the talent around him, but those accomplishments cannot be easily dismissed.

There is no doubt that Howard made some regrettable errors this season, and those will not fly at the NFL level. However, it is pretty telling that one of the top quarterbacks in the draft stuck up for Howard recently.

Howard is expected to be a mid-round pick in April’s draft. His combine film will not help him, but if teams feel the same way Warner does about his game tape, someone will gladly take a chance on him.