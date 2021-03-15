Kyle Long planning to visit Raiders, Chiefs in free agency

Kyle Long is coming out of retirement, and he already has visits lined up with some notable teams.

Long is set to visit with the Las Vegas Raiders and then the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday night.

Long announced his retirement in January 2020. He missed all of last season and is free to sign with any team.

Long is 32 and was a first-round pick by the Bears in 2013. Multiple injuries and surgeries took their toll on Long over time, which led to his retirement. But he apparently missed the sport and wants a return.

Kansas City has a need on the offensive line after clearing out several of their starters. The Raiders traded tackle Trent Brown to the Patriots last week.