Trent Brown trade details: Pro Bowler returning to Patriots via Raiders

Trent Brown played some of his best football with the New England Patriots prior to signing a massive contract with the then-Oakland Raiders, and Bill Belichick is now bringing back the star offensive tackle.

The Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a trade that will send Brown back to New England, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The two teams are swapping draft picks in 2022.

Brown has also reworked his contract and agreed to a new one-year, $11 million deal. He previously had two seasons and $29.5 million left on his contract, but he will now become a free agent following the 2021 season.

Brown, 27, arrived in New England via a trade with the San Francisco 49ers back in 2018. He started all 16 games at left tackle for the Patriots, who went on to win the Super Bowl. Brown parlayed that success into a four-year, $66 million contract with the Raiders.

Brown spent some time on the reserve/COVID-19 and had another frightening medical scare last season. He appeared in just five games.