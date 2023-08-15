Kyle Shanahan taking interesting approach to help out 49ers rookie

The San Francisco 49ers took a gamble when they selected kicker Jake Moody in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. While it’s only the preseason, Moody hardly looked worth the gamble on Sunday.

The Michigan product went 0-of-2 on his field goal attempts in the 34-7 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. Moody missed on his very first field goal try in the NFL preseason — a 40-yard attempt to end the half — by slicing his kick wide left. Moody’s second attempt was more respectable considering it was from 58 yards away. However, the 49ers rookie was not even close on his attempt.

This miss from Jake Moody is so bad it’s laughable. Was he aiming for the Las Vegas strip? #49ers pic.twitter.com/NrMw1xwEnl — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) August 13, 2023

Moody’s preseason debut was a far cry from how the rookie had looked in practice. He was seen constantly connecting on kicks from 60 yards out with relative ease, showing why he was selected with such a high draft pick.

49ers rookie kicker Jake Moody drilled a 58-yard FG with ease today. A couple minutes later, he pounded a 60-yard FG that hit the back fence — it would've been good from at least 66 yards. Moody's success on long FGs has been constant through training camp — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 8, 2023

On Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about Moody’s poor performance Sunday and whether or not they had communicated since then. Shanahan stated that he gave his kicker space so as not to mess with Moody’s headspace.

“I didn’t talk to him,” Shanahan said to reporters, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “I don’t try to get involved in that head game. I feel like he missed a 58-yarder, which that’s I think the first time I’ve ever attempted a 58-yarder. So I’m not going to make too big a deal about that.”

Shanahan then emphasized how Moody had been stellar in practice and remained confident that Moody will be much better going forward. Kicking is very often a mental game. Shanahan knows that and would rather allow Moody to sort out his issues on his own.

Moody went 52-of-60 on field goal attempts in his last two seasons at Michigan. He was extremely reliable within 40 yards, connecting on 38-of-39 from within that range. Moody is the first kicker selected in the first three rounds of the NFL draft since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Roberto Aguayo in the second round in 2016.