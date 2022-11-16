Kyle Shanahan reacts to viral Jimmy Garoppolo cheerleader video

A viral video of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo drawing all the attention from cheerleaders at Monday’s Golden State Warriors game attracted a lot of attention, but his coach is not bothered by it. In fact, he gets it.

The video shows Garoppolo being greeted by Warriors cheerleaders while teammates George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Kyle Juszczyk are largely ignored. On Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had a relaxed response to the video, and he indicated that he knows how Garoppolo’s teammates must have been feeling.

“It’s a normal thing. I’ve been at fundraisers with him. It’s a tough life he’s got to live,” Shanahan joked in his weekly appearance on KNBR.

Garoppolo is a good-looking guy, and Shanahan probably speaks for many here. It is better, after all, that the quarterback is getting attention for his looks and not one of his on-field blunders, after all.

The 31-year-old Garoppolo took over as quarterback after Trey Lance’s season-ending injury and is 4-3 in his starts so far in 2022.