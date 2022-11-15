Video: Jimmy Garoppolo got royal treatment from Warriors cheerleaders

Jimmy Garoppolo has led the San Francisco 49ers to two straight victories, and the veteran quarterback is winning off the field as well.

Garoppolo and some of his teammates sat courtside at Chase Center on Monday night for the Golden State Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs. After one of their on-court performances, several Warriors cheerleaders went directly over to Garoppolo. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk were largely ignored. You can see the video below:

They were loving Jimmy G 😂 pic.twitter.com/AxOK7Mswrk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2022

The smile on Garoppolo’s face said it all.

Garoppolo got his starting job back earlier this year after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury. He has once again been a steadying presence for the 49ers. They improved to 5-4 with their win over the Los Angeles Charges on Sunday night and are squarely in the playoff hunt.

It is unclear if Garoppolo is dating anyone at the moment, as he has done a good job of keeping his personal life under wraps. He may have gotten a phone number or two on Monday night.