Kyle Shanahan frustrated by questions about Trey Lance injury

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was clearly unhappy with questions over the play that quarterback Trey Lance was injured on during Sunday’s game.

Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks on what appeared to be a designed run up the middle. After the game, Shanahan was asked about the play call and whether it factored into the injury, and he bristled at the suggestion.

Kyle Shanahan getting increasing frustrated about questions for the play call that resulted in Trey Lance suffering a season-ending broken ankle. “It’s a pretty Norma play. It happens all the time. It’s part of football and it’s unfortunate he hurt his ankle on it…”#49ers pic.twitter.com/MpyZ8TBqPR — Joe Hughes (@VegasJoeHughes) September 18, 2022

“You guys watch the other teams in this league? Buffalo does it all the time with their quarterback. It’s a pretty normal play,” Shanahan responded. “It’s part of football and it’s unfortunate that he hurt his ankle on it, but it’s a very normal-ran play. You guys should watch some other people.”

Shanahan’s frustration is understandable, because he is correct. The play was fairly pedestrian, and it just happened to lead to an unfortunate injury. The 49ers were always going to use Lance’s running ability to their advantage, and there is an inherent injury risk in doing so.

Lance’s 2022 season appears to be over, meaning Jimmy Garoppolo will be starting for the remainder of the year. That means that the designed runs will probably go by the wayside, for better or for worse.